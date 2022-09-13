Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 219,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,170. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

