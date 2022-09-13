Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 279,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

