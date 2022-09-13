Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.