Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Buys C$36,055.50 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRNGet Rating) Senior Officer Ken Knudson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$36,055.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,691.97.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.95. 73,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

