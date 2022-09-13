Progeny 3 Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,565 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 11.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Cameco worth $59,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

