ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 2.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. 194,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,447,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.