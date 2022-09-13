ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,500 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77.

