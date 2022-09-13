ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 5.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.80. 1,745,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,350,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.