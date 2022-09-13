Prosight Management LP Acquires New Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. QuidelOrtho comprises 1.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 0.06% of QuidelOrtho at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Profile

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

