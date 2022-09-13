Prosight Management LP Has $14.32 Million Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Prosight Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,082 shares during the period. Albireo Pharma accounts for approximately 9.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 2.48% of Albireo Pharma worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,642. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

