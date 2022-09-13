Prosight Management LP Makes New $772,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. NeoGenomics accounts for 0.5% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 39,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,366. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.93. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

