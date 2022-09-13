Prosight Management LP Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Select Medical comprises about 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.07% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 9,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

