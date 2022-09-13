Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Agora makes up 0.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of API. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ API traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.02. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

