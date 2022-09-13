Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Invests $494.34 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,888,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,342,000. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 15.5% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Down 3.5 %

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

OUT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 49,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.