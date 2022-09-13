Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,066 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Visa by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 24,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.12. 85,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $382.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

