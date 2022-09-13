Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 3.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $17.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.99. 11,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,360. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

