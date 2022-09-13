Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 3.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of NICE worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.70. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,123. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

