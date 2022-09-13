Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 403,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,859. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

