Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. 1,071,211 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

