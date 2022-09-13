Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $17.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $709.60. 8,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,925. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.