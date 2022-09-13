PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

ADOOY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

