PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $376,022.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.