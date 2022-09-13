PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

About PureTech Health

NASDAQ PRTC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

