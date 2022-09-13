Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 165,928 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 165,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000.
Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of DAOOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 4,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,201. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile
It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
