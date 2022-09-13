Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 165,928 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 165,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAOOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 4,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,201. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.