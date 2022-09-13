Q Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,699 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $149,000.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

