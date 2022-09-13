Q Global Advisors LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 11.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,605 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,195,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

Shares of ASND traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,996. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

