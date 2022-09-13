Q Global Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

