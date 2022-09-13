Q Global Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLTW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Future Health ESG by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 590,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of Future Health ESG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.