Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVNAW remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

