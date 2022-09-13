Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

