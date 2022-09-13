Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

