Q Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Q Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,200. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 25,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,502. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.