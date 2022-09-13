QASH (QASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,753.00

QASH (QASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $40,753.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005382 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00074697 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.