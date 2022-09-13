Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $183.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

