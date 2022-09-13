Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.94

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.94 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 45183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Qorvo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

