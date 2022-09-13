Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $11.81. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 5,496 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

