Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

PWR stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

