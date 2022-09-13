Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,970 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,151,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $435,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.23. 94,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average is $199.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

