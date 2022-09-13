Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 6,295 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 17,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,060. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.