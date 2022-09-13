Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 1,893,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,980,540. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

