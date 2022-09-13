Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 66,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,131. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

