Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,524. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.