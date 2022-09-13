Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $854,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

Starbucks stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. 251,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,525. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.