Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 39,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

