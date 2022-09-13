Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 820 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ECL traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.97. 44,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

