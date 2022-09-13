Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,739,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 288,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,786. The stock has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

