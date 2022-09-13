Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 684.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $172.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

