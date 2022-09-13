Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 89,486 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 401,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

