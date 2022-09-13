Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $41.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.62. 19,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $667.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.61. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

