Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,793 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 83,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 112,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154,032. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.